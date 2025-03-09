Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.89 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 89.70 ($1.16). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 89.10 ($1.15), with a volume of 372,368 shares trading hands.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.13. The company has a market capitalization of £534.76 million, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.14.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 6.83 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a net margin of 129.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts expect that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -574.78%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

