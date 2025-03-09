BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

