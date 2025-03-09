BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,933,000 after acquiring an additional 180,479 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 84,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $493.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $451.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

