BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $118.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

