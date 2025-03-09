Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295,182 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,458,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,205,000 after buying an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

