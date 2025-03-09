Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $81.10

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

