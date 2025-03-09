Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $81.10

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.10.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSIC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein
Henry Schein Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Schein
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.