Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $5.52

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,487.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 320,231 shares in the company, valued at $999,120.72. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,817.84. This trade represents a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,438 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,216 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,141,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

