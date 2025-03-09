Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Bunge Global worth $116,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 7.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 96.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.