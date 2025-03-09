Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $444,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 23.6% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 159.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $409.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

