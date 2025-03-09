Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 8,287 ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at $2,600,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 52.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 18,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,336,684.26. This represents a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

