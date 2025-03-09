Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,832,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 430,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $118.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.33 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

