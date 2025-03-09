Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 491.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $98,720,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22,199.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 262,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 261,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DHI opened at $133.42 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

