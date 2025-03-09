Callan Family Office LLC Takes $979,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $88.38.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

