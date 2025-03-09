Candriam S.C.A. Buys 1,210 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $482.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.63.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

