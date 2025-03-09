Candriam S.C.A. Buys 2,283 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $56.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Read Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.