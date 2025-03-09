Candriam S.C.A. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NEM opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

