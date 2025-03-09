Candriam S.C.A. Purchases New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 154,503 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Coupang Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.