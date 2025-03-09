Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

