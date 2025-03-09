CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.08 and traded as low as $43.93. CAR Group shares last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 562 shares traded.
CAR Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.
CAR Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.
CAR Group Company Profile
CAR Group Limited engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through six segments: Australia Online Advertising Services; Australia Data, Research and Services; Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.
