Ceera Investments LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises 2.5% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,251.90. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,742. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,010 shares of company stock worth $66,102,694 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

