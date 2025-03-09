Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.93 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 161 ($2.08). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 161 ($2.08), with a volume of 2,285 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.69) price target on shares of Celtic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Celtic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCP

Celtic Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Celtic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celtic plc will post 10.6918239 EPS for the current year.

Celtic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.