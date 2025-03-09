Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stake Decreased by United Community Bank

United Community Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,648 shares of company stock worth $2,862,342 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR stock opened at $254.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

