Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Century Global Commodities shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 184,500 shares traded.

Century Global Commodities Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Century Global Commodities

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

