Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 33,236 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Teradyne worth $126,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $108.54 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

