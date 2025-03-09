Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $114.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $1,061,315 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.