Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
