Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 54.9% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance
RFI stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $13.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
