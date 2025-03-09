Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,652,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 455,158 shares.The stock last traded at $17.25 and had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 922,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

