Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 107,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,030 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 636,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

