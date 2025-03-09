Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Comptoir Group shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 25 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.01.

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

