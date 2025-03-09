ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.4 %

COP opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.