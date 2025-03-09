Contrasting Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX)

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $94.35 million 1.74 -$79.27 million N/A N/A NOVONIX $5.85 million 29.58 -$46.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gauzy and NOVONIX”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NOVONIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gauzy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gauzy and NOVONIX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 1 3 0 2.75 NOVONIX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gauzy currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.93%. NOVONIX has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.97%. Given NOVONIX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NOVONIX is more favorable than Gauzy.

Summary

NOVONIX beats Gauzy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About NOVONIX

(Get Free Report)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.