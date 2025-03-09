Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,853 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 659,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 52,797 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.