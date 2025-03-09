Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

