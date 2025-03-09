Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

