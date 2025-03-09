Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $625,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

