Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,001,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

