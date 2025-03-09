Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,129 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QUAL stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

