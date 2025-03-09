Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Takes $499,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 77,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,147,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BSCS stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
