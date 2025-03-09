Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

