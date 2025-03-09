Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 907.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

FDVV opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

