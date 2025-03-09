Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. CIBC increased their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NTR opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

