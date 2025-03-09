Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBI. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $3,806,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,872,380.86. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $921,223.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,040.75. This represents a 22.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,318 over the last 90 days. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 57,903 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 75,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.74. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

