Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

