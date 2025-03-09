Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $720,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

RGEN stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.29, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

