Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after purchasing an additional 718,266 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,027,000 after purchasing an additional 519,934 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,664.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,912,000 after purchasing an additional 271,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,894,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $163.02. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 160.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

