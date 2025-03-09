Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $3.02. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 18,994 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Daré Bioscience Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Further Reading

