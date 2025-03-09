Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and traded as low as $18.04. Demant A/S shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 193 shares.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

