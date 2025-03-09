Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,225,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 22,789,136 shares.The stock last traded at $1.39 and had previously closed at $1.43.

Denison Mines Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

