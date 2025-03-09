Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.
VB opened at $228.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
